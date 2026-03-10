Ghanaian content creator and influencer Lopez has vented online over Old Tafo MP Vincent Assafuah's wedding

In a TikTok video, the TikToker detailed her alleged past online and physical interactions with the MP months before his wedding

Influencer Lopez's allegations against Vincent Assafuah has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users

Popular Ghanaian TikTok personality and influencer Lopez has expressed frustration over the member of parliament (MP) for the Old Tafo constituency, Vincent Assafuah's new marriage.

TikTok personality Lopez vents frustration over Old Tafo MP Vincent Assafuah's wedding and shares their alleged past interactions.

Source: TikTok

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, Vincent Assafuah married Dr Charis, a medical doctor, health advocate, fitness enthusiast, and online personality, at a grand ceremony at Nkoranza in the Nkoranza South Municipal in the Bono East Region of Ghana.

According to renowned blogger The 1957 News Gh, the Old Tafo MP and his new wife's marriage ceremony was a private one attended by only invited guests.

The ceremony was attended by close family members, friends, and senior members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Oforikrom MP Michael Kwasi Aidoo, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and Henry Nana Boakye.

Footage of the private wedding surfaced on social media, showing the couple wearing matching traditional outfits and beaming with happiness as they celebrated their union.

The TikTok videos of Vincent Assafuah and Dr Charis's wedding are below:

Lopez frustrated over Vincent Assafuah's wedding

Days after Vincent Assafuah's wedding with Dr Charis, social media personality Lopez, in a TikTok video on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, alleged that Assafuah was in her DM about five months ago.

Sharing screenshots of their alleged messages, the content creator claimed that the Old Tafo MP appeared to show interest in dating her when he allegedly began interacting with her.

Lopez claimed that she was romantically interested in Assafuah after checking out his photos and videos on social media.

The TikToker alleged that she later met and went on a romantic date with the young politician, who informed her that he was unmarried after she questioned him.

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, MP for Old Tafo, marries Dr Charis in a private ceremony at Nkoranza on March 7, 2026.

Source: UGC

She claimed that she envisioned entering a serious romantic relationship and getting married to the Old Tafo MP during their date.

Lopez alleged that Assafuah proposed her spending time at his residence after the romantic date, which she rejected before later blocking him on social media.

The TikTok videos of TikToker Lopez speaking about her alleged past interactions with Old Tafo MP Vincent Assafuah are below:

Lopez's allegations against Vincent Assafuah stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sistersandybiy3guy commented:

"Kasa ntɛm ohemaa… data boɔ ɛden wai? Nti wo kwraakwraa ne sɛn? Adɛn koraa na nipa animguaseɛ yɛ mo dɛ saa? 😏."

Pretty_posh11 said:

"Dr Charis was right 😂😂😂😂😂. He has used me fo) has started 😂😂😂😂😂."

Ghana_sales_mart wrote:

"He’s married now. Move on."

Naa.kuorkor.3 commented:

"My sister, thank God there was no pregnancy or kid involved. You have realised he’s married. Please leave him be and go about your life in peace. Also, thank God you got to know that truth before anything happened wai🙏🏽."

Vincent Assafuah's new wife speaks after wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vincent Assafuah's wife spoke in public days after her wedding with the NPP politician.

In a video, Dr Charis gave fans a glimpse of her ring and complained about the leaked footage of her wedding ceremony.

Vincent Assafuah's new wife's public remarks triggered hilarious reactions on social media.

