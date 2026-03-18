Date Rush and PM Xtra star Ruth showcased her weight loss transformation, dropping from 95 kg to 53 kg in five months

She shared videos, drawing social media reactions from admiration to concern about Ruth's rapid transformation journey

While many fans excitedly requested details of her weight loss secrets, others cautioned her against such a drastic reduction

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Ghanaian reality TV personality Ruth, widely recognised from TV3's Date Rush and Perfect Match Xtra, has drawn widespread attention online with her new look in videos.

The videos showed to have undergone a striking physical transformation after going on a weight loss journey.

Date Rush and PM Xtra star, Ruth, claims to have shed over40kg in weight in five months. Photo source: @ruth_date_rush

Source: Instagram

The PM Xtra star first gave fans a glimpse of her progress on March 9, 2026, sharing a before-and-after video that quickly gained traction across social media.

The video showed her in the past when she was considerably bigger in size, and later showed her slim figure.

According to her, she was weighing 95 kilogrammes and had slimmed down to 53 kg in about five months.

"From my highest weight of 95kg to 53kg within 5 to 6 months with the 5 magic set💪💪."

Watch the Instagram video below:

Days later, she shared another, also showing her massive loss of weight. In her caption, she indicated that it took her about five months (20 weeks). She added that she had used what she called a magic 5 set and determination.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Photo of Ruth before her massive transformation. Photo source: @ruth_date_rush

Source: Twitter

Reactions to Ruth's weight loss transformation

The videos of Ruth have triggered mixed reactions online. While some praised her and asked for directions to embark on a similar journey, others expressed concerned cautioned the Date Rush star.

Below are some reactions YEN.com.gh compiled.

geminiduty said:

"And her beautiful colour returned too 😍😍😍."

feetandbag_haven said:

"Girl, spill the tea 👌 your secrets are safe with me 😍 that body is goals, hard work and dedication 👏."

sexy_black_heart said:

"How did you do it, because I need help too."

ephyambrah felt Ruth was doing too much in her weight loss journey:

"Well, I’ve never commented on someone’s personal choice before especially when it has to do with either weight loss or weight gain… My observation is, I was wowed with your first post about your weight loss journey… But the truth of the matter is, the recent ones scared me and had to watch the video again and again to be certain if you’re ok… Now, it could be that it’s for health reason hence your followers opinion wouldn’t matter… If it is not anything as such, I’ll urge that you discontinue the usage of the product…Weight loss is beautiful but you know the saying 'Too much of everything is bad'. All the best 😊

Anita Erskine slims down in new photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian entrepreneur and TV personality Anita Erskine had also showcased her new slim look.

The broadcaster and communications specialist showed her transformation in some new photos she posted on her social media.

Swiping through the carousel, the post gave fans a look at Anita in different poses, from sitting to standing, sparking reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh