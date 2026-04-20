Abena Moet urges the postponement of TGMA if a proper venue is not secured before May 9

Concerns arise as Grand Arena Dome management requests organisers to vacate just weeks before the event

Calls for private investment to develop dedicated event centres for Ghana’s creative industry intensify

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Outspoken entertainment pundit Abena Moet has called on Charterhouse Ghana to postpone the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) if a suitable venue is not secured ahead of the May 9 event.

TGMA 2026: Abena Moet Urges Postponement Over Venue Uncertainty

Source: Facebook

Her comments follow concerns raised by Charterhouse’s Head of Public Events and Communications, Robert Klah, who disclosed that authorities managing the Grand Arena Dome have asked organisers to vacate the premises. He added that the Palms Convention Centre, already announced publicly, is only a backup option if efforts to retain the main venue fail.

Reacting to the development, Abena Moet criticised organisers for lacking a permanent venue after more than two decades of hosting the awards, questioning their long-term planning.

“The event is 26 years old, and you’re still scouting for a venue just weeks before the show,” she said, arguing that the alternative venue may not meet capacity expectations and could affect ticket sales.

She advised organisers to delay the ceremony if necessary and return with a more sustainable plan, including securing a permanent venue.

Adding to the conversation, media personality Michael Kwaku Ola Ntiamoah urged private investors to support the development of dedicated event centres for Ghana’s creative industry. He noted that the sector has relied too heavily on government infrastructure, calling for stronger private sector involvement and an enabling environment to drive such investments.

The situation raises fresh concerns about venue infrastructure for major entertainment events in Ghana, as uncertainty lingers just weeks before one of the country’s biggest music award shows.

Source: YEN.com.gh