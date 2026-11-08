Veteran actress Maame Dokono thrilled patrons at 100DegreesX 2.0 in East Legon with songs, chants and folktales that took many fans back to their childhood

In a trending video, she led the crowd in a call and response moment, getting them to recite lines from her By the Fireside show

Many social media users who grew up watching the GTV programme shared fond childhood memories and praised her for the lessons her stories taught them

Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, wowed the audience with a nostalgic performance at the 100DegreesX 2.0 event in Accra.

Maame Dokono wows fans as she returns to the stage in a nostalgic By the Fireside performance. Photo source: @osei_douglas_live/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The event, hosted by Kabutey Ocansey, popularly known as Kabutey My Mc, alongside The Wuushman, was held on Friday, November 6, 2026.

It took place at The Underbridge Annex in East Legon, Accra. Unlike many concerts built around a long list of artistes, 100DegreesX places the partnership between the DJ and the MC at the centre of the show.

Kabutey and The Wuushman held the first edition at the National Theatre in October 2025. Her appearance at the second edition drew loud cheers from patrons.

Maame Dokono’s nostalgic 100DegreesX performance

Dressed in a white headwrap, a white embroidered cloth draped over her shoulder and a blue wrap skirt, the veteran actress took centre stage.

Instead of a regular musical set, she sang, chanted and told folktales in the style that made her a household name.

At one point, she engaged the crowd in a call and response moment, getting them to recite lines from By the Fireside. Patrons, many of whom grew up watching the show, joined in with excitement.

Red LED screens behind her set the mood as she moved across the stage with energy.

The Instagram video from Osei Douglas, in which Maame Dokono leads the crowd in By the Fireside lines, is below.

Maame Dokono and the By the Fireside legacy

By the Fireside was a children’s educational and entertainment programme on GTV that combined folklore with music and dance.

The show featured Maame Dokono and other popular storytellers such as Wofa Yaw and Dr. Rokoto.

Children gathered around the storytellers to act out Ananse tales and other folktales with songs and dances.

Many Ghanaians who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s still remember the programme as a big part of their childhood.

Over the years, Maame Dokono has spoken about her wish to bring the show back to television.

Ghanaians react to Maame Dokono’s performance

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

onlyurss2 said:

“I think all of us who grew up watching her should come together and buy her a gift! She gave us a childhood filled with beautiful memories, laughter, love, respect, discipline and life lessons. Those shows were more than entertainment.”

ej_fiesty said:

“Ms. Rachel for Ghanaian 80s and 90s kids. The best.”

babylu_germany said:

“What a blessing to witness this once more.”

nanayawodo said:

“Aww, how did I grow up so fast?”

withalvin__ said:

“I so love this. Good to see her again.”

jacquiasante said:

“Our childhood days.”

Maame Dokono receives lifetime achievement award

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Dokono received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Pete Edochie Legacy Project gala on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

Hon. Maxwell Boakye, a Council of State member representing the Western Region, presented the award to the veteran actress. The recognition celebrated her long career in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh