Ameyaw Debrah has reacted to the beef of Afia Schwar and Nana Aba Anamoah

He says Afia Schwar went overboard with her comments in attacking Nana Aba

Ameyaw explained why Schwar cannot be blamed for the attack

Ghana’s first blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has spoken on the beef between Afia Schwarzenegger and Nana Aba Anamoah.

Afia had attacked Nana Aba in a series of videos and said so many unprintable things about her.

Among some of the things she said about Nana Aba is that she bothers her friends for money to pay her son’s school fees abroad.

Afia also said Nana Aba borrowed money from someone for an operation to have her breast reduced.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ameyaw Debrah said Afia went overboard with her comments against Nana Aba.

He, however, underscored the fact that Afia was angry because she claimed Nana Aba had gossiped about her.

Ameyaw noted that many people already know Afia for her fierce attitude and unforgiving nature, therefore, it is no surprise that she came at Nana Aba in that way.

Attack on Nana Aba Anamoah

Afia Schwar seems to be on a mission to offend Nana Aba Anamoah as a series of videos have her saying one bad thing or the other about the GHOne TV boss.

In one of the videos seen by YEN.com.gh, Afia has made all sorts of accusations against Nana Aba, including telling people that Serwaa had gone to Turkey to work on her body.

In response to the attacks, Nana Aba has said Afia Schwar is not someone she would call a friend, while totally ignoring the attacks.

