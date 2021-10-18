Vanessa Nicole, the mother of Funny Face's three daughters, has spoken amid recent rants by the comedian on social media.

Funny Face indicated that Vanessa had refused him acccess to their children, twin girls Ella and Bella, and Kimblerly.

In a series of post on social media, Funny Face issued threats on the life of Vanessa and their children.

Photo source: @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

The comedian was angry at Vanessa for not allowing him to see their children for a very long time.

Following the comedian's messages, many fans beseeched Vanessa to grant him access to the babies.

She has, however, shot down the suggestions to let the children see their father. In a new video, Vanessa has dared one of the people asking for her to send the children to their dad to come for them.

Source: Yen News