Shatta Wale: Video Of Musician In Plaster Pops Amid Reports That He Has Been Shot By Robbers
Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has been trending on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
This follows reports that the controversial artiste has been allegedly shot by gunmen in a suspected robbery incident.
Amid the trend, a video of Shatta Wale has popped up stirring confusion among fans of the 1Don hitmaker and leaving them worried.
The video has Shatta Wale seated with what looks like plaster covering parts of his body.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
Source: Yen