John Dumelo has been spotted in a cozy video with Nadia Buari

The video has the actor massaging and kissing the feet of the actress

Dumelo's wife, Gifty, who shared the video on social media described it as a 'scandal'

Actor John Dumelo and his colleague Nadia Buari are known to be very close friends and they spend time together from time to time.

In a new video, Dumelo and Nadia have been spotted having fun in the company of each other.

This time, the two got cozy with Dumelo massaging Nadia's beautiful feet and even kissing the feet while she giggled.

It is not known whether the video is an excerpt from a movie or one of their everyday link-ups but it has been shared by the actor's wife, Gifty Mawuenya Dumelo.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Gifty revealed that she woke up to see the video which she jovially described as a scandal. Gifty also asked her fans if she should react to the video or not.

"I woke up to this scandal should I react? @iamnadiabuari leave my husband alone and look at @johndumelo1 enjoying it too," she said.

Reactions

Gifty's post got a lot of her followers reacting to. Leading them was Nadia Buari.

Nadia (iamnadiabuari) wondered who she was going to react to:

"Who will u react to?."

divine_makola said:

"Sorry, but this Can never be me!‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀."

johnterrytresh said:

" It’s just movie."

eunicethebosslady said:

"No don't react, continue encouraging them to do more... and don't forget to put on a smile, niiiiice they should keep it up."

megane_fraise said:

"this is soo relaxing I swear John, I am NEXT in line ooo."

