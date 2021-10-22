Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has increased his number of luxury accessories by one after buying a designer wristwatch

The music star recently acquired an Audemars Piguet wristwatch said to be worth millions of naira

In his usual fashion, Davido also took to social media to share a photo of his new acquisition to the joy of fans

Popular Nigerian music star, Davido, has once again added a new luxury item to his stash by acquiring a brand new designer wristwatch.

Davido’s love for beautiful fashion items has remained unmatched in Nigerian celebrity circles and he doesn’t hesitate to make it known.

The Risky crooner has been known to spend huge amounts on luxury accessories especially jewelries.

Davido buys beautiful designer wristwatch. Photos: @davido

The music star doesn’t seem likely to stop any time soon and he has taken to social media to flaunt yet another luxury acquisition.

In a photo posted on his Instagram story, Davido shared a snap of a brand new Audemars Piguet wristwatch that reportedly cost millions of naira.

The time piece stood out with its purple straps and matching setting among other things.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Davido flaunts beautiful designer wristwatch worth millions. Photo: @davido

