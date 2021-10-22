Medikal was whisked away to start his five-day remand term in a police pick-up truck

It was an emotional moment as the rapper's wife, Fella Makafui, said goodbye

A video of the emotional goodbye has just surfaced on social media

Ghanaian rapper Medikal, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, has been remanded into prison custody for five days.

Medikal was remanded by a Circuit Court in Accra where he was arraigned by the police on Friday, Ocotber 22, 2021.

Medikal who was charged with unlawful display of arms and ammunition was given five days in remand pleaded not guilty to the charge

Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @ghhyper

Source: Instagram

Moments after the court's decision, the rapper was bundled into a police pick-up vehicle to begin his remand and it was a very emotional moment.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video sighted on Instagram page, Sweet Maame Adwoa, shows the sad scenes when Medikal's wife, Fella Makafui, bid him goodbye.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fella Makafui, who looked worried, was seen going over to the back seat where her husband was sandwiched between two police officers.

After having a quick chat, Fella dug into a bag hanging by her side and brought out something important for Medikal to take away before bidding him goodbye.

Check out the video below:

Source: Yen