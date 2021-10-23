Actress Queen Paticia has stated that she will release a list of industry personalities who want to engage in bedroom romance with her

She confirmed that a lot of men from the entertainment industry have been making advances at her because of her extremely huge 'chest'

Queen Paticia sat for an interview with Arnold Mensah Elavanyo on Vibes In 5 TV

Ghanaian actress, Queen Paticia, born Millicent Paticia Amoah, has said she will release a list of industry personalities who have made sexual advancements at her.

In an interview with Arnold Mensah Elavanyo on Vibes In 5 TV, the actress with an extremely huge 'chest', revealed that a lot of men, including those from the entertainment industry, have been making advances at her due to her huge 'chest'.

Queen Paticia, also a model and video vixen, indicated that she is tired of men expressing their desire to engage in bedroom romance with her, saying she will soon put out a list of those men.

'I'm Going to Expose All the Big Men who Want to Sleep with Me' - Queen Paticia Threatens

According to the actress, her list exceeds that of former TV3 presenter, Abena Korkor who in the past named some prominent media and political figure who slept with her.

Queen Paticia gained significant public exposure after joining Okyeame Kwame's #Yeekoo challenge. She also trended after revealing that she has dated about 150 men.

