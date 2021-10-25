Ghanaian singer and model Sister Derby, known in private life as Deborah Vanessa Bonsu, seems to have got herself a new lover.

The singer has given hints of her new relationship suggesting that it is in an advanced stage.

In a new video and photo shared on her Snapchat and Instagram stories, Sister Derby showed off an engagement ring on her middle finger.

In the photo on Snapchat, Sister Derby stretched out her left to show the beautiful ring on it. On the photo, she wrote that she was crying after getting the ring.

In a later video and photos on her Instagram stories, Derby who attended Lydia Forson's 37th birthday party was spotted wearing the ring.

Noticeably, she had the same coloured nails as she had in the photo on Snapchat.

