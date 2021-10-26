Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, found himself on the wrong side of the law when he pranked the whole of Ghana with a fake shooting incident.

He was consequently arrested on October 19, 2021, together with three other people who were charged for various crimes.

Shatta Wale’s issue has been topical, and though the majority of Ghanaians, including some of his own friends like Samini, have condemned his actions, some have begged for his release.

YEN.com.gh brings you the list of 8 celebrities in Ghana and Nigeria who have begged for Shatta Wale’s release.

1. Fella Makafui: Medikal’s wife spoke against Shatta Wale’s arrest and said she was so sad about it. Fella Makafui started a #freeshattawale campaign. However, she could not promote the campaign for long as her husband Medikal was also arrested soon after.

2. Magluv: Shatta Wale’s girlfriend, Magluv, also joined the bandwagon who wanted Shatta Wale freed. She described him as a king whose light can never be dimmed no matter what. Some people, however, called her words “concert”.

3. Paul Adom Otchere: The Metro TV presenter, in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, admitted that Shatta Wale was wrong. But he begged the police to temper justice with mercy to free him.

4. Angela Okorie: To the Nollywood actress, Shatta Wale can never make any wrong in her eyes. Angela Okorie believes Shatta Wale is being hated by Ghana because “he is real and has a good heart". She called on Ghanaians to rise up and ensure that Shatta Wale is freed.

5. Lil Win: The Kumawood actor made a case for Shatta Wale and Medikal to be freed. He wrote in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh that humans make mistakes in one way or the other, and pleaded pardon for his colleagues.

6. Efya Nocturnal: The silky-voiced singer has also added her voice to the many calling for Shatta Wale’s release

7. Medikal: Medikal seems to have been the first to start the #freeshattawale campaign. Unfortunately, he was also arrested for brandishing a gun on social media. Something he did in solidarity with Shatta Wale.

8. Sumsum Ahuofedua: The Kumawood actor swam in a pool of water just to catch the attention of the Ghana police in begging for Shatta Wale to be released.

Shatta Wale and Medikal granted bail

After Shatta Wale was taken to the Ankaful Prison when he pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him, he has been bailed.

Shatta Wale was granted bail as he appeared before the court for the second time over his shooting hoax saga.

Shatta Wale is to reappear in court on November 9 alongside three other accomplices.

