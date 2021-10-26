Two young ladies were captured on camera shoplifting at a supermarket and many social media users couldn't believe their eyes after seeing the video

The ladies hid the stolen goods under their dresses and were still able to walk as comfortably as possible

Many people in the comment section kept asking how the ladies could still walk comfortably as though there was nothing hidden between their thighs

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Two young ladies have got many people talking on social media about their theft skill which was displayed at a supermarket.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @ourtalkroom, the young ladies could be seen shoplifting.

The shoplifters displayed their skill in a video. Photo credit: @ourtalkroom

Source: Instagram

The shoplifters, who wore facemasks, hid the stolen items under their dresses and were still able to walk comfortably.

One of the ladies was wearing a long gown while the other put on a blouse and a long skirt.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social media reacts

Many social media users couldn't believe their eyes after seeing the video and soon flooded the comment section of the post to ask how the ladies were able to walk comfortably despite hiding stolen goods between their thighs.

Below are some of the comments:

An Instagram user with the handle @babsayobami said:

"But how??"

@mi_nwachukwu wrote:

"Bandits attack a popular supermarket in the city."

@awake9jadating commented:

"Haaaaaa, dz one go fit shoplift a whole shop o."

@xlimshuga said:

"I’m still asking!!! How????"

@macyourdj wrote:

"Omo see talent."

@berich.ng_realestate commented:

"it is well oooo..."

Two ladies caught on camera shoplifting

In similar news, a surveillance camera captured the moment two women walked into a supermarket pretending to be selecting items from a shelf before stealing products.

The video shows the two suspects in colourful outfits, making it hard for anyone to suspect they were on a mission to steal.

One of the suspects swiftly moved close to a shelf with well-arranged products as she prompted her colleague to watch for anyone approaching.

The duo later reached into a fridge and picked items as they tried to hide some under their outfits. The video online is blurry, making it hard to identify the thieves.

Source: Yen