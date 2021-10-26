Paul Scholes has received some lashing from fans on social media after a recent video of him and his daughter was posted on Instagram

The 46-year-old was spotted chewing the toenails of 20-year-old Alicia but supporters were not having any of his fatherly love

Scholes recently commented that Paul Pogba should not be allowed to play for Man United again following his sending off against Liverpool

Paul Scholes has been a subject of mockery on social media after his daughter posted a video of him chewing her toenails, The Sun, Daily Mail.

The Champions League winner with the Red Devils appeared to be giving his daughter a foot rub - while nibbling on her big toe.

Paul Scholes dragged after daughter shares video of him chewing her toenails. Photo by The Sun

Fans make fun of Scholes

The gesture was not seen by Alicia's 62,000 followers on Instagram as a form of fatherly love as her fans dragged the former Man United legend.

Despite captioning the video "true love", the 20-year-old received some bashing from her fans who seem unimpressed with Scholes.

One fan joked about at the 46-year-old:

"Think it’s time we take him out of the Gerrard Lampard debate after that one."

A second added:

"Gerrard was clear anyway."

And a third commented:

"I’m speechless."

Scholes daughter's career in netball

Alicia did not follow her father's footsteps by playing football, instead, she currently plays netball and plies her trade with Manchester Thunder.

She recently left the Manchester club to play for London Pulse who are also in the Vitality Netball Superleague division.

Alicia got herself and her family in trouble in January after breaking lockdown rules to celebrate her 20th birthday party.

She posted a photo of herself and eight other friends at her father's mansion in Tier Oldham as the United legend was warned by the police afterwards.

Paul Scholes verdict ion Pogba after being sent off against Liverpool

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Paul Scholes has stated that Paul Pogba should not play for Manchester United again after adding to the club's problems when he came in as a substitute during the loss to Liverpool, The Sun, Metro.

The Red Devils legend believes that the two key incidents that made United concede a fifth goal and Pogba's sending off are totally unacceptable.

The French midfielder who was kept on the bench in the first half came in for Mason Greenwood at the start of the second period.

