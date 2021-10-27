Social media sensation, Mona Mobl3, seems to have returned to his former bad mental state

In a new video, he is seen gallivanting in town with a big Bible in his armpit

Mona Mobl3 was some time ago 'rescued' from the streets and 'washed clean' by the likes of Kofi Adoma and others

Popular Ghanaian social media sensation, Mona Mobl3, seems to have gone into relapse as a new video of him suggests.

He is seen walking in town with a Bible in his armpit while engaging some ladies on the street.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mona Mobl3 is seen telling the ladies in the video that he farts just once a month.

Strange as it sounded, the women screamed and said that Mona Mobl3 must be suffering from a stomach problem.

A closer look at the video shows Mona Mobl3’s hair growing bushy again. He also looks older in the photo as compared to when he was ‘cleansed’ by Kofi Adoma.

'Wee' caused Mona Mobl3's issue

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the father of Mona MoBl3 revealed the cause of his son’s predicament.

He disclosed that his son, who is currently 52 years, was abusing marijuana, also known as ‘wee’.

The father said it all started in SHS 2 when the family noticed that he had started behaving strangely. The family was very disturbed because he was very smart and bright in school.

According to the father, Mona Mobl3 started by preaching salvation, when he went from street to street telling people to change from their bad ways.

In all these, he never told the people how they could do this. He did not refer to the bible and so we knew all was not well with him,” the father explained."

Kofi Adoma to the rescue

After he went viral with his funny clips on social media, Ghanaian media professional, Kofi Adoma, moved to rescue Mona Mobl3 from the street.

He took him to a salon to have his bushy hair cleared, gave him a clean look and appearance.

It was after this that Mona Mobl3 said he supports Asamoah Gyan, when asked which team he supports.

