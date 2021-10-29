Serwaa Broni does not have anything to do with President Nana Akufo-Addo, a man based in Canada has declared

In a video, Felix Appiah, who claims to be friends with Serwaa Broni, indicated the person she had an affair with was Hopeson Adorye

According to Appiah, Serwaa got peeved after Adorye reneged on promises made to her and she decided to turn on the NPP

Appiah played purported recordings of Serwaa Broni begging Adorye and even asking for him to introduce her to Akufo-Addo

Serwaa Broni, the Canada-based lady who recently made allegations against President Nana Akufo-Addo, has been called out by a Canada-based man.

According to the man, Felix Appiah, Serwaa has never been in a for one minute with President Akufo-Addo.

Serwaa Broni, in a Facebook live video on Monday, October 25, 2021, accused the president of coming after her after she rejected his love proposal.

Photo source: Hopeson Adorye, Serwaa Broni

Source: Facebook

Among many other claims, Serwaa alleged that she had spent time with Akufo-Addo in the presidential jet and other places because of he wanted to have an affair with her.

But Felix Appiah who claims to be friends with Serwaa in Canada has disputed the lady's story.

In a video on Facebook, Appiah stated that Serwaa was concocting the story against Akufo-Addo and the NPP because of Hopeson Adorye.

He narrated that Hopeson Adorye was the one who had an affair with Serwaa but jilted her after leading to her bitterness.

Appiah disclosed that Adorye was part of Akufo-Addo's team when he visited Canada for a fundraiser ahead of the 2020 elections. Serwaa was part of the NPP people who attended the event and was seen all over Adorye.

After giving herself to Adorye, he failed to deliver on a promise to help get a visa for Serwaa's lesbian partner to travel to Canada.

"This angered Serwaa and she started misbehaving on social media platforms," Appiah added.

To prove his point, Appiah played audio recordings of purported voice messages Serwaa sent to Adorye.

In one audio, a voice said to be that of Serwaa was heard virtually begging Adorye to love her. She was also heard decrying a missed opportunity of introducing herself to Akufo-Addo.

Watch the video below:

Hopeson Adorye reacts

Meanwhile, Hopeson Adorye has taken to social media to suggest that Serwaa is a blackmailer.

In what sounded like a warning note, the 2020 NPP parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso indicated that there is always a price to pay for blackmail.

While he did not mention names in his post, Adorye confirmed his post was about the Serwaa Broni saga while answering a question from Kennedy Osei Nyarko.

Source: Yen.com.gh