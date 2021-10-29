Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah has been criticised massively on social media following the attire she wore to her father’s one-week celebration.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gafah is seen in a stylish long sleeve shirt made of a funeral cloth.

The attire has been designed in a way that her chest was bare for all to see.

Reaction

Many people have complained about her style. In Ghana, the acceptable thing is that a bereaved person wear slit and kaba.

This must be in a way that connotes pain and agony, not a fashionable one like Gafah wore.

Some people have concluded that Gafah might have plans of going to a party from the funeral.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

mizphe: "Ashanti niii paaaa wo papa aka b3bi wo dressing wor one week asi nie???"

7753fisca: "Abia she will go for party after the funeral who knows."

sikabaa_fabrics_: "So there is no elder in the family to tell her to do the right thing. Ahhhh how can u dress and act as if u re happy ur father is dead. Eiiìi indeed wani ti pii ahhh wo ma aponkye akye ampa."

creamybrushes: "Is the man in question her real dad? Kyer3s3 unu na owu nu anaa?? Please my neighbor was asking me."

akua.snitch.56: "Is the person her real Father bcos I doubt Boi3."

efya_dipsy: "This funeral di3 showcase nkoaa o."

Source: Yen