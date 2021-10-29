Benedicta Gafah: Actress Criticised over Attire she wore to her Father’s one-week Funeral Celebration
Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah has been criticised massively on social media following the attire she wore to her father’s one-week celebration.
You can make YEN.com.gh an Online Media Company of the year! Vote for us at National Communication Award 2021!
In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gafah is seen in a stylish long sleeve shirt made of a funeral cloth.
The attire has been designed in a way that her chest was bare for all to see.
Reaction
Many people have complained about her style. In Ghana, the acceptable thing is that a bereaved person wear slit and kaba.
This must be in a way that connotes pain and agony, not a fashionable one like Gafah wore.
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Some people have concluded that Gafah might have plans of going to a party from the funeral.
See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:
mizphe: "Ashanti niii paaaa wo papa aka b3bi wo dressing wor one week asi nie???"
7753fisca: "Abia she will go for party after the funeral who knows."
sikabaa_fabrics_: "So there is no elder in the family to tell her to do the right thing. Ahhhh how can u dress and act as if u re happy ur father is dead. Eiiìi indeed wani ti pii ahhh wo ma aponkye akye ampa."
creamybrushes: "Is the man in question her real dad? Kyer3s3 unu na owu nu anaa?? Please my neighbor was asking me."
akua.snitch.56: "Is the person her real Father bcos I doubt Boi3."
efya_dipsy: "This funeral di3 showcase nkoaa o."
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: Yen