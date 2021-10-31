Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of embattled comedian Funny Face has popped up with a new video on social media.

The video shared on Vanessa's Instagram page shows her showing off some dance moves while also displaying her shapely figure.

In the video, the mother of four children, including Funny Face's twins, rocked a brown-coloured which was tucked into a cream-coloured long skirt.

Funny Face's baby mama Vanessa has set tongues wagging with her latest video Photo source: @therealfunnyfacegh, @vanessah_nicole

Even though she had another shirt covering, Vanessa's curviness could not be hidden as she danced and shook her body to Tiwa Savage's Koroba.

Sharing the video, Vanessa, who has been on the receiving end of recent verbal attacks from Funny Face, talked about the importance of silence.

"We sit silently and watch the world around us. This has taken a lifetime to learn. It seems only the old are able to sit next to one another and not say anything and still feel content. The young, brash and impatient, must always break the silence. It is a waste, for silence is pure. Silence is holy. It draws people together because only those who are comfortable with each other can sit without speaking. This is the great paradox.♥️❤️," she said.

Reactions

The video of Vanessa has got many social media users trooping to the comment section to share their thoughts. While some were impressed with her flat tummy and shapely figure, others empathise with Funny Face

Mother of 4 but still looks like u had none. You are blessed with a beautiful body

You're indeed beautiful! Keep keeping ur silence; it makes u glow with each passing day. Much love dear.

Funny face kafra waii no be your fault

bitter_truth202 Eii she gets both front and back No wonder our man wants to go mad ooo.

Source: Yen News