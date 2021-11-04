Actress, and TV3 presenter, Sika Osei, has had a party after her star-studded wedding

She is seen glowing in a pink dress while showing off massive and energetic dance moves

Sika is currently on honeymoon with her husband, Sele, and from all indications, they are having fun

Media person, Sika Osei, is in the news again following her after the wedding party she had with her close friends.

Sika had a big and luxurious party from her dressing to the food available and then to the dance moves.

Clothed in a beautiful pink dress designed purposely to fit her body and enhance her beauty, the happy bride is seen making serious dance moves.

A collage of Sika Osei and her husband. Photo credit: @officialsikaosei/Instagram

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh’s prying eyes also caught Sika flaunting her sparkling ring at the least chance.

When she had to touch her hair, she did so in a way that her ring would show, and while touching her dress in admiration, Sika’s ring catches attention.

Reaction

The video has triggered massive reactions with many people admiring Sika’s dress.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

commonsense_specialist: “This dress on you!”

_audreyyy_a: “The dress looks good.”

ahbas_arachriz: “My role model.”

p_mens_unusual: “Congratulations Sika”

cookieteegh: “Congratulations again hun.”

itz_deya1: “New bride in town.”

ericakodjoe: “Beautiful always.”

Sika and husband on honeymoon

Sika Osei, and her husband, Sele, are currently honeymooning in South Africa after their talk-of-the-town wedding.

The cute couple glows so radiantly in the photos, and this gives a clear indication that the couple is already enjoying their marriage.

Husband and wife went on a ride when Sika took the photos herself while her husband drove.

She revealed that theirs is a life of blue skies and loads of selfies, a sign of beauty and togetherness because no feuding couple could take selfies together.

Sika and Sele Douglas climaxed their nuptials with a beautiful fairytale white wedding on Saturday, October 23.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional marriage on Thursday, October 21.

