Patapaa's wife, Liha Miller, has gushed over him in new photos

She revealed that Patapaa had promised to give her the whole world

Liha shared the beautiful photos of them holding hands and another one standing behind her husband

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Musician Patapaa’s wife, Liha Miller Amoah, has stunned fans with some posts she made about her husband.

In the posts sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram handle of Ghanagossip_hq, Liha wrote in the first one that Patapaa had promised to give her the whole world.

She added a photo of them holding hands with their back to the camera.

A collage of Patapaa and wife. Photo credit: @patapaaamisty/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the other photo, Liha stood behind Pataapa as the supportive wife she is, and described him as the owner of her heart, indeed!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Patapaa goes into acting

Meanwhile, as earlier reported, Patapaa Amisty, has ventured into acting, according to a new video published by YEN.com.gh.

He featured in the said movie with big Kumawood star, Lil Win, acting as a ‘bad boy’.

In the video, Patapaa is seen standing by a car with a young lady he was trying to woo.

Just then, the lady’s father, Lil Win, appeared and questioned him about what he was doing with his daughter.

Lil Win beat his daughter and drove her away from Patapaa, who was already seated in his car ready to go.

However, the lady’s father turned his anger on Patapaa and threatened to beat him.

An incensed Patapaa got out of his car and made a move, as if wanting to fight Lil Win. Out of fear, Lil Win retreated and allowed Patapaa to go.

Many people admired Patapaa's performance in the video.

Yvonne Nelson makes waves with Just Like Mama Pre-school

In other news, Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has earned praises with her Just Like Mama Pre-school.

She has proven that she is not only skilled when it comes to acting, but is also a good mother and educationist.

New photos and videos from her pre-school Just Like Mama, show how well the school is doing in providing holistic training for kids.

Earlier, we also published a photo of Yvonne Nelson's daughter when her father celebrated her fourth birthday.

Source: Yen