Anita Sefa Boakye, the daughter of the owner of the popular Anita Hotel in Kumasi, has got married.Anita Sefa Boakye, the daughter of the owner of the popular Anita Hotel in Kumasi, has got married.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Anita got married to Barima Osei Mensah, the owner of Adinkra Pastries (Meat pie).

First videos from the wedding popped up online showing an elegant ceremony themed on royalty. The couple, bridesmaids, and groomsmen rocked kente in different shades of green in style.

Kofi KInaata and Diana Hamilton performed at the wedding of Anita Sefa Boakye Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Being a very big occasion, the traditional wedding had a number of music artistes passing through with performances.

Award-winning gospel singer, Diana Antwi Hamilton, was one of the music stars on the bill and she got the couple and their guests thrilled.

Kofi Kinaata was also on hand to perform. He dished out his Sweetie Pie.

Check out videos of their performances below:

