The father of Tracey Boakye's daughter Nana Akua Nhyira has bought a brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for the little girl

In a video shared by the actress, Nhyira was seen playing with the phone after it had been presented to her

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 happens to be one of Samsung's flagship phones and it costs in the region of GHC6,500

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Tracey Boakye's daughter, Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira, is the owner of one of the most expensive phones on the market.

The little girl, who is only a year old, has been recently gifted a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 by his father.

Nhyira's mother announced the expensive gift by sharing a video on her Instagram page.

Tracey Boakye's daughter has got a brand new Galaxy Flip 3 from her dad Photo source: @traceyboakye

Source: Instagram

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh shows Nhyira sitting on a fur carpet and removing the phone's box from the bag it came with.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After removing the box, it was opened for the little one to have a feel of her new phone. She flipped and opened it up a number of times.

Sharing the video Tracey Boakye indicated that she was jealous of the gift. She wondered if Nhyira was going to be able to use the phone.

"Zaddy made me jealous , how can @nana_akua_nhyira_ use this phone? … #galaxyzflip3," she said.

Phone price

YEN.com.gh checks show that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was released in August and happens to be one of Samsung's flagship phones at the moment.

Popular mobile phone reviewers, GSM Arena, estimates the phone's start price at about 950 euros.

In Ghana, it is sold in the region of GHC6,500 by leading mobile phone shops.

Tracey flaunts iPhone 13

Nhyira is not the only one in the family to have received a new expensive phone as a gift.

Just recently, Tracey herself was spotted in a video flaunting the latest iPhones that had just been released onto the market.

Flaunting, not one but two iPhone 13s, the actress also took the opportunity to show off her beautiful living room as well.

A number of Ghanaian personalities have announced that they own the latest version of the flagship phone

Source: Yen.com.gh