Despite the fact that Nollywood actress Rita Dominic showed off her man, Fidelis Anosike, she has been very private with her relationship

Fidelis' mother passed away, and the actress and her colleagues were at the burial as they sent her mother-in-law to the great beyond in style

Apart from the ever radiant look, Rita's mid section looked big and her fans rejoiced on social media over the fact that she would be a mum soon

Popular Nollywood star, Rita Dominic is one Nigerian celebrity who will probably do no wrong in the eyes of her fans.

The actress revealed her lover, Fidelis Anosike in 2020, but has kept the blossoming relationship which has allegedly upgraded into marriage under wraps.

Rita Dominic and some of her colleagues at mother-in-law's burial Photo credit: @chachaekefaani

Anosike's mum recently passed away, and as expected, Rita Dominic was there. Some of her colleagues like Chacha Eke Faani, Destiny Etiko were also there to support her.

Rita pregnant?

Chacha Eke Faani shared beautiful videos and photos from the event with Rita Dominic looking beautiful and radiant as ever.

Beyond all of that, the actress appeared pregnant as her midsection protruded through her white dress.

Rita looked happy and content as she showed off her dance moves.

"About Yesterday With The Quintessential Queen @ritadominic @glazedlens in Umueri, Anambra State. Rest In Peace Mama Anosike. Awesome Outing With Awesome Folks @queennwokoye @destinyetikoofficial @makvee_production @jnrpope."

See the posts below:

Nigerians react

teeto__olayeni:

"See how she's glowing. See ehen forget if you finally find someone that loves you truly and give you peace, your happiness go increase."

beauty_atabs:

"Congrats on the Pregnancy Rita Dominic. You deserve happiness."

blossombeautyarena:

"I am so happy for her, married, pregnant, glowing and happy."

joyhelens14:

"Beautiful Chaa back in your glory. I am happy to see you smiling."

marianbodunwa:

"Double blessings for you and your family God’s willing Rita Anosike Amen."

chubbie_lala:

"Awwwwwww am so happy for her chai the bump, the glow every every. God is great."

