Blogger Maame Ngege wins big at Ghana Media And Entrepreneurship Awards 2021

Maame Ngege has been adjudged as blogger of the Year at this year's GMAE event

The fearless blogger fought off competition from some of the biggest names in the game to pick the coveted award

The award-winning blogger has managed to fix herself among the most sought-after news makers and breakers in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Outspoken Ghanaian blogger and social media fanatic, Maame Ng3g3, has beat off competition from other top bloggers to emerge as Blogger of the Year 2021.

Maame Ng3g3 who is always on top of trending issues in the country and beyond was adjudged Blogger of the Year at the 2021 edition of the Ghana Media And Entrepreneurship Awards.

She made the list of enviable nominees for this year's event and managed to emerge as the winner following weeks of voting.

Blogger Maame Ngege. Source: Instagram/@maameng3g3

Source: Instagram

This year's Ghana Media And Entrepreneurship Awards took place on October 23, 2021, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The event was attended by the high and mighty in Ghanaian society and some people from the diaspora.

Maame Ng3g3 as she prefers her name to be called is a socialist and an entertainment fanatic who just loves to follow trending issues in Ghana and beyond.

Her tenacity and consistency have earned her much love from Ghanaians who are snooping around social media for the latest celebrity news and gossip.

Fella Makafui screams at pressmen after Medikal was ordered to go into prison custody

Meanwhile, Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong, the wife of rapper Medikal has been spotted in a video asking media men to stop filming her husband who has been remanded into police custody.

Medikal, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen leaving court after a judge remanded him for 5 days to reappear and hear his case.

While leaving the courtroom, Medikal was flanked by many people including security personnel and members of the AMG group.

Source: Yen.com.gh