Journalist Albert has sadly reacted to his sacking following his viral video

The young man announced that he had lost his job and that his earlier claim that Twitter was a different world is not as he thought

He earlier apologized to all his victims and said he had been reformed by the experience

Ghanaian blogger Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Journalist Albert, has reacted to news of his sacking after he was involved in a viral video with some senior journalists.

Taking to his Twitter space with his username Bongo Ideas, Albert Hyde confirmed that he had indeed lost his job.

He also indicated that his assumption that life on social media was not the same as real-life was flawed, relating it to his current predicament.

Albert initially tried to save face and his job by issuing an unqualified apology to all the people he may have offended with his tweets.

He went on to send special apologies to the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo, Caroline Sampson and a host of others for trolling them on social media.

But this could not save his job as his boss, Chris Handler, made a post on his social media handles that Albert had been relieved of his duties and ceased to be his employee.

Chris Handler went on to cite his reasons for sacking Albert and said it had nothing to do with his viral video at an audition with some top journalists.

