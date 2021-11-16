Journalist Albert has taken to Twitter to make a post after it was reported that he was going to receive a new job offer

The blogger indicated that life was full of ups and downs and that he had learnt his lesson

He was in the news after he went for an audition at GHOne TV only to be grilled by the judges

Journalist Albert Nat Hyde has dropped his first post following viral reports that he was about to get a 500-dollar-per-month after losing his job in a 'painful' way.

Taking to his Twitter space with the handle @BongoIdeas, Albert indicated that he was still crusading against cyberbullying.

He added that he had learnt his lesson but was not going to stay down forever but rather pick up the bits and pieces and forge ahead for a better tomorrow.

He described his predicament as a learning curve and vowed to do better when next he gets another opportunity.

Albert Nat Hyde's post on Twitter read:

"It’s a learning curve. Never Give Up! We fall, we learn, we move. #NoToCyberBullying #RespectAll"

His post garnered a lot of reactions, retweets and replies since he had now become a person of interest on social media.

He however came back online to make a new post and warned against anyone trying to consider him a hero for looking down on others.

His new post read:

"I’m responsible for whatever has happened to me. You don’t have to hail me for making others feel less and worthless. Once again, say NO to cyberbullying, trolling and agenda. Everyone deserves respect."

This time too, many people from his growing followership took to the comment section to drop golden nuggets which served as a lesson to all.

Journalist Albert gets mouthwatering job offer in less than 24 hours after sack

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that CEO of Loud Silence Media known as Kelvin Taylor has pledged to employ Journalist Albert who is also known as Bongo Ideas as a permanent staff in his outfit.

The new offer comes with a salary of 500 dollars monthly with his job description as an entertainment editor for Loud Silence Media.

Journalist Albert’s sacking came amid his recent clash with GHOne TV General Manager Nana Aba Anamoah and her colleagues on TV during an audition.

