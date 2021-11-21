Davido’s Chioma Sets Differences Aside to Celebrate Singer on 29th Birthday With Simple Message
- Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s ex-fiancee and baby mama, Chioma, has celebrated him on his birthday
- The popular music star clocked 29 on November 21 and his son’s mother made sure to celebrate him
- Chioma posted a simple and sweet message for the celebrant on her Instagram page and fans have reacted
You can make YEN.com.gh an Online Media Company of the year! Vote for us at National Communication Award 2021!
Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s ex-fiancee, was not left out in celebrating the singer on his 29th birthday.
The music star who turned the new age on November 21 was celebrated by fans and friends all over the world except the mother of his son, Chioma.
Fans waited, hoping she would wish the singer well even though they had fallen out and she later did.
Taking to her Instagram story, Mama Ifeanyi, as she is sometimes called penned a simple and sweet birthday message for Davido.
Davido at 29: Excitement in the air as singer's friends shut down Dubai restaurant to celebrate his birthday
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
She shared the singer’s photo and accompanied it with a message that reads:
“Happy birthday!!”
See a screenshot of her post below:
Internet users react
A number of social media users were pleased that Chioma finally celebrated Davido on his big day and they shared their opinions online.
Read some of their comments below:
Peesmurls:
“It’s the double Exclamation mark for me .”
Ms_alesh:
“Na do me I do you nowI remember chiom birthday.”
Djkrisler:
“Just make am.. your ex no get choice .”
Akmad10:
“Normal level even my stupid Ex Dey celebrate me every year.”
Itz_omachi:
“Should have written papa ify .”
Nice one.
Davido dines like a king, eats gold-plated beef at 29th birthday party
To celebrate his 29th birthday, Davido and some of his crew members visited a fancy restaurant in Dubai where they were treated to delicious meals.
Davido has been known not to do things by half-measures and he made sure to dine like a king on his special day.
The singer was spotted eating a piece of gold-plated beef that was brought to him by 'armed' men in the most theatrical way.
The chunks of gold beef were presented on a wooden platter before the chef proceeded to cutting it into slices and feeding Davido a piece of it.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: Yen