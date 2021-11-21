Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s ex-fiancee and baby mama, Chioma, has celebrated him on his birthday

The popular music star clocked 29 on November 21 and his son’s mother made sure to celebrate him

Chioma posted a simple and sweet message for the celebrant on her Instagram page and fans have reacted

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s ex-fiancee, was not left out in celebrating the singer on his 29th birthday.

The music star who turned the new age on November 21 was celebrated by fans and friends all over the world except the mother of his son, Chioma.

Chioma celebrates Davido on birthday. Photos: @thechefchi

Source: UGC

Fans waited, hoping she would wish the singer well even though they had fallen out and she later did.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mama Ifeanyi, as she is sometimes called penned a simple and sweet birthday message for Davido.

She shared the singer’s photo and accompanied it with a message that reads:

“Happy birthday!!”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Chioma finally celebrates Davido on his 29th birthday. Photo: @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

Internet users react

A number of social media users were pleased that Chioma finally celebrated Davido on his big day and they shared their opinions online.

Read some of their comments below:

Peesmurls:

“It’s the double Exclamation mark for me .”

Ms_alesh:

“Na do me I do you nowI remember chiom birthday.”

Djkrisler:

“Just make am.. your ex no get choice .”

Akmad10:

“Normal level even my stupid Ex Dey celebrate me every year.”

Itz_omachi:

“Should have written papa ify .”

Nice one.

Source: Yen