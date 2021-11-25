Apostle Owusu Bempah and the IGP, George Dampare, have met at the wedding of DCOP Kofi Boakye's daughter

The two were happy to bump into each other and posed for some pictures

A video of their encounter has popped up on social media

Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah recently met the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The two met at the traditional wedding of the daughter of DCOP Nathan Kofi Boakye on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, and it was a fine moment.

In a video shared on Instagram blog @ronnie_is_everywhere, Owusu Bempah was seen dressed in white kaftan while Dampare wore a police uniform.

Dampare and Owusu Bempah who were in the midst of other people at the event shook hands and laughed heartily as they exchanged pleasantries.

Later, the two posed for pictures with other people around including Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako.

See the video below:

Owusu Bempah's arrest

The meeting with the IGP comes on the heels of the recent arrest of the popular 'man of God'.

