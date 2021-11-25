Counselor Charlotte Oduro Shows Zionfelix, Abeiku Santana Around Her Plush Mansion, They Are Amazed (Video)
Popular radio counselor and relationship adviser Charlotte Oduro has opened the gates of her plush mansion to Abeiku Santana and others.
Counselor Oduro hosted Santana, Zionfelix, and others as her husband who is a pastor, Apostle Solomon Oduro, celebrated his birthday.
Apostle Oduro turned 40 years old a few days ago and the couple held a big party in their house.
After the party, Counselor Oduro took Abeiku Santana and Zionfelix around the two-storey house to see its beauty.
In a video shared on Zionfelix's YouTube page, Zionfelix, Abeiku Santana, and Counselor Oduro were seen climbing the staircase to the top of the building.
Impressed by the magnificent house, Abeiku Santana was heard showering praises on Counselor Oduro and her husband.
Watch the video below:
