Billionaire crooner Teni recently performed at a gig and she gave one male fan the opportunity to dance with her on stage

Just a few seconds after the young man joined her, he brought out his phone to record the up-close moment with Teni

The singer, however, quickly yanked the phone off his hands as she made him focus and be fully present in the moment

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata aka Teni recently stirred funny reactions from many on social media after a video from one of her recent gigs surfaced online.

The female songbird was performing her hit song, Case, and used the opportunity to give one male fan an opportunity to dance with her on stage.

Teni collects phone from fan who tried to film her 'special moment' with him. Photo: @tenientertainer/@goldmynetv

Shortly after the young man joined Teni, he quickly tried to film the special moment between them on his mobile device.

However, he was barely able to capture anything before Teni quickly yanked the phone off his hands.

The singer made him pay complete attention to her and savour the rare fan moment.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Teni's actions stirred different reactions from fans on social media. Read some comments sighted below:

opu_piz said:

"She just want to have a good time with her fan….these celebrities are humans too; these things you think are little are sometimes dear to them, allow them enjoy the moments too."

annah.bellah said:

"Before they change story to, Teni and I used to date."

izu_obasi said:

"Concentrate young man.. How your Gee's wan take believe you like this."

marvi.a said:

" baba for use that one hold body for the rest of him life."

_omo_jeje said:

"The phone Dey mske the guy loose focus instead make e dance e Dey hold phone."

