Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams's first daughter, Elsie Duncan-Williams, has celebrated her 40th birthday

A plush birthday party was organised where she danced and made merry with other pastors of her father's caliber

Prophet Salifu Amoako, for instance, is seen spraying dollars on Elsie as she danced to a song by Tiwa Savage

The video has attracted massive reactions from fans

The first daughter of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Elsie Duncan-Williams, has celebrated her 40th birthday in grand style.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Elsie is seen dancing graciously at the plush birthday party organized for her and many popular prophets were there.

YEN.com.gh’s prying eyes caught Prophet Salifu Amoako spraying 100 dollar notes on Elsie as danced to one of Tiwa Savage’s songs.

A collage of Duncan Williams and daughter. Photo credit: @archbishopnick/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reaction

The video has generated massive reactions with some calling the pastors “false”. Some also had a problem with the song being played

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

sovas234: “In the last days there shall be false prophets in the land.”

ikem_sunday: “Playing worldly song at the party of archbishop?, okay bye.”

perry___gh: ”Church budget you dey blow like.”

spareparts_jbinvestments: “Touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm.”

nations_bishop_rock: “The archbishop elect Papa Salifu gye wo”

clauneck1: “Ofcouse we all know.”

iamluwyy: “Eiii heaven is my home fuo”

kwame_199: “Let me keep quite and move err.”

vanilla_greyy: “Make prophet take that money help the needy for en church not spray it uselessly”

callmedjslim: “Collection and tithe.”

