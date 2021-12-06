A couple that made headlines after pre-wedding photos went viral is back again

The groom got many talking with the photo of him trying hard to lift his plus-sized bride

A new photo of the couple shows the massive transformation as the lady looks slimmer

Many have reacted to the new photo and are very much inspired

A young couple that went viral on social media with a photo of the groom lifting his plus-sized bride has inspired many on social media with their new photo.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh that is said to be the couple, the bride is no longer plus-sized as she sat comfortably in the arms of her husband who has lifted her up again.

The photo is seen on the Facebook page of Ripped Goddess, and she is quoted to have said: “He believed in me when nobody else did. This is my favourite transformation yet”.

Reaction:

The photo has triggered massive reactions online with many being much inspired.

Others were amazed and admired the groom for believing in his bride and sticking with her throughout her transformation.

Some also wished they were the ones experiencing this beautiful transformation.

Yet, there are a few who doubted that it is not the same couple.

See some screenshots of the comments as sampled by YEN.com.gh:

