Global site navigation

‘Heavy’ Bride who went Viral After Groom Lifted her Undergoes Massive Transformation
Gossip

‘Heavy’ Bride who went Viral After Groom Lifted her Undergoes Massive Transformation

by  Naa Ayeley Aryee
  • A couple that made headlines after pre-wedding photos went viral is back again
  • The groom got many talking with the photo of him trying hard to lift his plus-sized bride
  • A new photo of the couple shows the massive transformation as the lady looks slimmer
  • Many have reacted to the new photo and are very much inspired

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young couple that went viral on social media with a photo of the groom lifting his plus-sized bride has inspired many on social media with their new photo.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh that is said to be the couple, the bride is no longer plus-sized as she sat comfortably in the arms of her husband who has lifted her up again.

The photo is seen on the Facebook page of Ripped Goddess, and she is quoted to have said: “He believed in me when nobody else did. This is my favourite transformation yet”.

Read also

Everyone needs a dad; stop praising Ini Edo - GH writer on Nigerian actress' surrogacy

Plus-sized Bride who went Viral After Groom Lifted her Undergo Massive Transformation in new photo
A before and after photo of the couple. Photo credit: @rippedgoddess/Facebook
Source: Facebook

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Reaction:

The photo has triggered massive reactions online with many being much inspired.

Others were amazed and admired the groom for believing in his bride and sticking with her throughout her transformation.

Some also wished they were the ones experiencing this beautiful transformation.

Yet, there are a few who doubted that it is not the same couple.

See some screenshots of the comments as sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Reactions to transformation of plus-sized bride
A screenshot of comments from the post. Photo credit: rippedgoddess/Instagram
Source: Facebook

Reactions to transformation of plus-sized bride
Screenshot of comments from the post. Photo credit: Rippedgoddess/Facebook
Source: Facebook

Reactions to transformation of plus-sized bride
A screenshot of comments from the post. Photo credit: @rippedgoddess/Facebook
Source: Facebook

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Source: Yen

Hot:
Online view pixel