Metro TV presenter, Bridget Otoo, has shared a video cooking for the first time

She is seen in the kitchen trying to put things together for her meal, including blending her salt

Many have reacted to the video and made jumped to their own conclusion

Popular and outspoken TV presenter, Bridget Otoo, has caused a stir with a video of her cooking for the first time, according to her.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Bridget struggled in the kitchen as she tried her fans on cooking.

For what may appear to be strange, Bridget is seen blending salt, what is popularly called ‘Ada Ngo’, before using it in her food.

A collage of Bridget Otoo. Photo credit: @bridget_otoo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She was startled in the video at the sound of the blender, proving that it might indeed be her first time cooking.

Reaction

The video has got many people commenting on it, especially, Bridget’s behaviour in the kitchen.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

mamoud8176: "Eiii sister hmmmm."

mmmarwannn: "The first lady to blend AdanNgo in Ghana."

julivelcovenant: "You can still use it without blending."

official_gbabe: "Please use the grinder next time, it does it better."

ot_ofoe: "It will go down to Guinness World Records."

mayaa_amoa: "I do blend my always but I use the smaller blender inside. That will make it very smooth."

donmarkkarim: "I will come and cook for you."

fabian_wan1: "Who cares."

Looking for man who can cook and clean to marry

Earlier, Bridget got many talking again with her expectation of the kind of man she wants to marry.

She said she was looking for a man who can cook and clean every day of the week to marry.

Bridget stressed that to be qualified, the said man should be in the position to cook and clean the house “24/7”.

Bridget said the man must be a Ghanaian and must also prove to be a marriageable material.

Her revelation got many on social media reacting with speed, with some of them criticising her.

Others think she would never get such a man in Ghana except her own father.

Such a comment simply means that the man Bridget wants to marry exists only in her dreams.

Source: Yen.com.gh