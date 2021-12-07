Zionfelix and Minalyn's daughter, Baby Pax, is growing big by the day

A new video has the little girl flaunting her cute legs and sandal

Many have admired and showered praises on Zionfelix's baby

Zionfelix and Minalyn’s daughter, Baby Pax, has stunned social media users with a video of her displaying her beautiful shoes in new video.

The little girl is growing steadily and is old enough to start wearing her sandals.

As seen by YEN.com.gh, Baby Pax’s beautiful legs are plainly seen in the pink sandals as she stands with her mother’s help.

A collage of Baby Pax and parents. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotorg @minalyntouch/Instagram

Source: Instagram

As usual, her face is not seen in the video but fans have admired her beautiful legs.

Reaction

Many are impressed with the little girl’s legs and have commented on it.

For instance, One Pretty Babe, Aziz Nadia, and Dagaati girl official are for Baby Pax’s legs:

oneprettybabe: “Wooooow!!! Beautiful.”

dagaatigirl_official: “See beautiful legs.”

aziznadia3: “Awww cute legs.”

She loves Minalyntouch also commented in the Akan language that Baby Pax is so fine;

she_lovesminalyntouch: “Baby fyn dodo.”

More beautiful comments came through for Baby Pax;

leticiaaseda: “Wow baby girl.”

call_me_highly_favoured_lotty: “Ei legs mpo nie na face..chai beauty.”

hadjartey: “You will get your things soon.”

fans_ofminalyntouch: “Wow beautiful bby.”

_kaakyirenanaafia__: “My baby sis never disappoint.”

Mina poses with Baby Pax like Nadia Buari

Earlier, Mina posed with her daughter in a manner as Nadia Buari does with her kids.

In the photo published by YEN.com.gh, Mina, looking so gorgeous, is seen holding the baby in her left hand as she placed her other hand on the car she posed by.

Like Nadia Buari, Mina has covered the baby’s face with love emojis so that social media users do not see how she really looks like.

Though her face was covered, Pax’s other body parts such as the legs, showed, indicating how tall she has grown already.

There must be a reason for Mina covering the little girl’s face, as Nadia Buari has succeeded in covering the faces of her four daughters till now.

