Some Ghanaian men on social media have descended on Metro TV presenter, Bridget Otoo, following her revelation that she wants a man who can cook and clean to marry.

In reacting to the post on the official Facebook page of YEN.com.gh, some men seem angry at that and said the only man Bridget can get to do all that for him is her father and no one else.

Some of them were also of the view that Bridget simply wants a man to keep as a houseboy and not necessarily for marriage.

A collage of Bridget Otoo.

Even some females that commented on the post also criticised Bridget for speaking in that way because they think her comment is disrespectful to men.

See screenshots of some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

A screenshot of comments on Bridget Otoo's post.

A screenshot of comments on Bridget Otoo's post.

A screenshot of comment from Bridget Otoo's post.

A screenshot of comments from Bridget Otoo's post.

A screenshot of comments from Bridget Otoo's post.

Marrying man who can cook and clean

Bridget Otoo went viral with the post that she will only agree to marry a man who can cook and clean the house every single day of the week.

She made this revelation on Twitter and stressed that to be qualified, the said man should be in the position to cook and clean the house “24/7”.

Bridget said the man must be a Ghanaian and must also prove to be a marriageable material.

