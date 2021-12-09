Medikal has got tongues wagging with a photo of him posing with a female's underwear

Some believe it is his wife Fella Makafui's pant that he boldly displayed to the world

Medikal has been criticised for this photo, and one fans has described him as a bad influence on the youth

Fella Makafui’s husband Medikal has gotten himself in trouble with a photo of him posing with a female’s pants believed to belong to the wife.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Medikal is full of smiles as he opened the pant widely with his two hands.

The background looks like the kitchen, and we cannot tell if he was goofing around with the wife as they normally do when the photo was taken.

Reaction

Sadly, the photo seems to have annoyed some fans and they have criticised Medikal.

Kwaku, for instance, said he has never liked Medikal because he is a bad influence on young people.

Celebrity Beauty Clinic also called it madness:

Kofi was shocked:

Abena found it bad:

