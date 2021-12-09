Naa Ashokor, Mary Got Fit and 4 Other Ladies Who Will Inspire You to Hit the Gym

Actress Naa Ashokor, Coach Bino, and Mary Got Fit are just some of the social media sensations who share their inspiring workouts on Instagram

These fit personalities are in good shape and have defined what it means to be strong and sexy

The workout photos of these personalities are enough to inspire you to hit the gym

Ghanaian female celebrities like Naa Ashokor, Joselyn Dumas as well as some social media sensations like Mary Got Fit and Coach Bino have been serving us the very best workout out goals on their social media pages.

If health was literally wealth as they say then these personalities would have cashed in big time with their mind-blowing workout routines.

They put in a lot when it comes to exercises and gym moments every time because they understand the essence of keeping fit and what it does to their immune system and well being.

With the numerous benefits, workout comes with, It only makes sense for these TV personalities and social media sensations who have made being staying fit and healthy a big part of their jobs, and with access to personal trainers and the best gyms.

1. Naa Ashokor

2. Joselyn Dumas

3. Mary Got Fit

May Got Fit is a force to reckon with so far as workouts is concerned. She makes you want to rethink keeping fit.

`4.Benedicta Gaffa

Actress Benedicta Gafah's body is amazing for one reason, her input in working out. Her Instagram tells it all.

5. Coach Bino

Coach Bino, a fitness influencer like no other. With her incredible workout clientele, Coach Bino's workout sessions are enough inspiration for one to hit the gym.

6. Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu is a social media influencer who doesn't take her workout sessions for jokes.

Meet Ghana's First Female to Compete in Man Ghana Competition

Mary Nyarko popularly known as Mary Got Fit on social media is a multiple award-winning female bodybuilder, fitness trainer, model, social media sensation and the first woman to ever compete in Man Ghana Competition. The shredded beauty is a member of the Ghana Bodybuilding Fitness Association and has won awards in different competitions locally and internationally.

In 2019, Mary was the first lady to compete in Man Ghana Female Figure which she won with no contender in the category. She also places 1st for Female Figure at NPC Qualifier for Ghana William Bonac Classic Show.

