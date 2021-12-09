Joyce Blessing has been seen in a new video dancing on the streets

This comes amid trending news that her husband went to do DNA tests on their three children on her blindside

It is reported that some of the children do not belong to the husband

Many people have reacted to the video and wished Joyce Blessing well

Ghanaian gospel singer, Joyce Blessing, has been spotted in a new video dancing to her new song Oluwa is Involved.

From the video, Blessing is having much fun wherever she is and appears unperturbed about her trending DNA saga, as seen in the video.

According to reports making rounds on social media, Joyce Blessing’s former husband, Dave, went to conduct DNA tests on their children.

A collage of Joyce Blessing dancing and with her children. Photo credit: @unbreakablejb1/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The reports have it that the results show that some of the three children are not for her ex-husband.

Reaction

Joyce Blessings joyous has triggered massive reactions with some wishing her well.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

akuaafriyiemensah: "can u break this woman??? in your dreams haters!!"

nhira6205: "Ignore every negativities, Jesus loves that’s all matters. The rest are BS."

abena.gina.9: "Enti this sending fire emojis no is it u want for Christmas...to cook what...boi let me pass errr."

kateadjeleyokan: "Love and happiness."

anna_yeboah_123: "My precious sister always looking smart."

mensahelizabeth637: "Anything from you ooo."

ricphyx_glam: "Herrrh asem nu wa courttt.. fahudi3 bi y3 guy ampa."

makersveri: "is the walking for me."

ababio983: "More blessing Joyce you look beautiful."

roselineaborkugya: "beautiful lady."

gertrudeawuah: "Love u Joyce,concentrate on God’s work."

iamramaniby: "... Is to see you and dine with mama. And that would be a blessing to me."

sarahmorgan751: "I just wanna see you happy swag on them."

Agradaa alleges that Joyce Blessing slept with pastors

In other news, former fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, now Evangelist Patricia Oduro, has waded into Joyce Blessing's DNA saga.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Agradaa alleged that Joyce Blessings had been sleeping with some pastors she went to.

Nana Agradaa urged Joyce Blessing to confess her sins and ask for forgiveness.

Source: Yen