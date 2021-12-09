Joyce Blessing: Gospel Musician Dances on the Street amid DNA saga; fans wish her well
- Joyce Blessing has been seen in a new video dancing on the streets
- This comes amid trending news that her husband went to do DNA tests on their three children on her blindside
- It is reported that some of the children do not belong to the husband
- Many people have reacted to the video and wished Joyce Blessing well
You can make YEN.com.gh an Online Media Company of the year! Vote for us at National Communication Award 2021!
Ghanaian gospel singer, Joyce Blessing, has been spotted in a new video dancing to her new song Oluwa is Involved.
From the video, Blessing is having much fun wherever she is and appears unperturbed about her trending DNA saga, as seen in the video.
According to reports making rounds on social media, Joyce Blessing’s former husband, Dave, went to conduct DNA tests on their children.
The reports have it that the results show that some of the three children are not for her ex-husband.
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Reaction
Joyce Blessings joyous has triggered massive reactions with some wishing her well.
See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:
akuaafriyiemensah: "can u break this woman??? in your dreams haters!!"
nhira6205: "Ignore every negativities, Jesus loves that’s all matters. The rest are BS."
abena.gina.9: "Enti this sending fire emojis no is it u want for Christmas...to cook what...boi let me pass errr."
kateadjeleyokan: "Love and happiness."
anna_yeboah_123: "My precious sister always looking smart."
mensahelizabeth637: "Anything from you ooo."
ricphyx_glam: "Herrrh asem nu wa courttt.. fahudi3 bi y3 guy ampa."
makersveri: "is the walking for me."
ababio983: "More blessing Joyce you look beautiful."
roselineaborkugya: "beautiful lady."
gertrudeawuah: "Love u Joyce,concentrate on God’s work."
Unaware video of Medikal and Fella Makafui chopping love at Shaxi launch drops; fans draw conclusions
iamramaniby: "... Is to see you and dine with mama. And that would be a blessing to me."
sarahmorgan751: "I just wanna see you happy swag on them."
Agradaa alleges that Joyce Blessing slept with pastors
In other news, former fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, now Evangelist Patricia Oduro, has waded into Joyce Blessing's DNA saga.
In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Agradaa alleged that Joyce Blessings had been sleeping with some pastors she went to.
Nana Agradaa urged Joyce Blessing to confess her sins and ask for forgiveness.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: Yen