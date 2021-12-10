Cecilia Marfo's husband has spoken for the first time after her Washawasay challenge went viral

He says he is not bothered about her wrong way of speaking the English language

Marfo's husband explained why he cannot restrain her from speaking the way she does in public

Some people who commented on the video have found the interviewer, Abeiku Santana's questions unfortunate

Gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo’s husband, has spoken about her for the first time in a new video.

In the video making the rounds on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Marfo’s husband talked about how he feels about her going viral because of the English Language.

He was speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on OKAY FM, where he made the revelation that he is unperturbed and not embarrassed with his wife’s English.

Asked why he does not restrain his wife from making such wrong utterances publicly, Cecilia Marfo’s husband said by the time he realises what is going on, the video would have already gone viral.

According to him, Cecilia’s grace from God is different and he believes that is how it should go, therefore, he does not feel disgraced.

Abeiku asked again if Cecilia Marfo has been giving him prophecy to which he answered no.

Reaction

It appears that the way and manner Abeiku asked the questions did not go down well with some listeners and they have criticised him.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

papawaskywan: “At times Abeku Santana is unprofessional in his asking of questions l bet u.”

arthurwilliams1: “But Abeiku dey ask some kind questions bi paaa o Eiii.”

ab2dwomoh: "@arthurwilliams1 say again.... nonsense questions."

