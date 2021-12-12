Cassious has reacted to a video posted by Asantewaa on her official Instagram page

The manager of the Tik Tok star was congratulating her on her impending marriage anniversary

However many people have said that Cassious's reaction was not from his heart

Cassious, the manager of popular Ghanaian TikToker, Asantewaa, has reacted to a video the latter posted celebrating her husband Jeffrey Obiri Boahen publicly.

Asantewaa made a post on Instagram in which she eulogised her husband ahead of their marriage anniversary.

The Tik Tok star indicated that she could not imagine how her life would have turned out of not for her husband's unflinching support.

She shared a video of herself and her husband spending quality time together at what looked like a plush restaurant.

Her post read:

"I can’t imagine how my world would seem without you Mr Obiri. Happy anniversary to us in advance"

Cassious, others react to the video

Many fans as well as Asantewaa's manager, Cassious, reacted to the video she shared as they congratulated the couple in the comment section.

cassious1 was spotted in the comment section as he wrote:

"Happy anniversary blood"

From his comment, it would be deciphered that Cassious was indicating that he was related to the TikToker.

However, some fans were having none of that as sallyyy_the_model commented:

@cassious1 blood b3n

janelle_normesie wrote:

"@cassious1 are you sure the wishes are from your heart"

nanaoforiwaalarry also noted:

"@sallyyy_the_model Dey ar explaining themselves nw"

Source: Yen.com.gh