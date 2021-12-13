Actress Lydia Forson has got fans talking with a new video of her dancing

She described herself as a bouncing baby girl because of the way she was able to shake her body so well

Stonebwoy and Nigerian actress Funke Akindele, have reacted beautifully to the video

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has shaken the internet with a video of her dancing.

She is seen in the video making superb legworks and entire body movement with D-Black’s Enjoyment Minister song.

One thing that nobody can lose sight of is Lydia’s beautiful soul as she did the dance with smiles and laughter.

A collage of Lydia Forson making her dance moves. Photo credit: @lydiaforson/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reaction

The video has triggered massive reactions from the likes of Stonebwoy, popular Nigerian actress Funke Akindele, and fans in general.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

stonebwoyb: “Allah best dancer.”

funkejenifaakindele: “You hot.”

siruti: “How do I know u again.”

kobirana: “Givdemmmm.”

the_cufflinks_shop: “Am not surprise, Fanti girls are always like that and fun to be with…”

boujie_bijoux_: “The video made smile..the caption made me rolling on the floor.”

alfyjaysklothing: “The leg work tho I just love it.”

iam_khi.khi: “I just love you soooo much like…. Herrrrhh you are just a vibe …”

_kinna__: “The caption tho.”

Source: Yen