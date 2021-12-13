The bond between actress Tonto Dikeh and Afia Schwarzenegger is a very strong and genuine one

The two were sighted in a video sharing a kiss on the lip at a launch event here in Ghana

Actress Tonto Dikeh arrived in Ghana on Friday, December 10,21 amid music, drumming, and dancing

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, and the self-acclaimed queen of comedy, Afia Schwar both shared a heartfelt kiss at Susan Chanel Beauty Santa’s sales which took place over the weekend at East Legon.

Afia Schwar and Tonko Dikeh publicly expressed their support and admiration to each other on numerous occasions as mostly seen under the comment sessions of their social media posts.

It came as no surprise when the two met chatting and laughing with much euphoria as tho they were childhood friends at the sales event which had Afia Schwar as the MC.

Tonto Dikeh,Afia Schwar.source:instagram/@tontodikeh @Afiaschwar

Source: Instagram

In a new video shared by Zion Felix and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwar was sighted according to Tontoh Dikeh with many attributes and praise as she publicly announces and acknowledge Tonto's presence.

The two out of excitement shared a warm hug and pecked each other on the cheeks. The excitement surged and the two moved on to kiss each other on the lips in a very brief moment.

The two evidently have an unfeigned friendship as Tonto moved on to hug one of Afia's Twins seen in the video.

