Zionfelix has been severely criticised for his act in the video

He had spent 17,000 cedis on actress Tracey Boakye for Christmas shopping

Fans have disapproved of his gesture and said there are more important things that money could be used for

Popular blogger, Zionfelix, has come under massive criticism following a video he shared with actress Tracey Boakye.

He had taken Boakye out for Christmas shopping, and Zionfelix revealed that the shopping alone cost 17,000 cedis.

However, some observers are not happy that he could spend that whooping sum just for shopping and post photos of people who needed ordinary 3,000 cedis for surgery.

A collage of Zionfelix and Tracey Boakye. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom @tracey_boakye/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Some were of the view that spending that amount on someone who claims to be rich is not a good thing but rather a waste of resources that leads to no blessings.

Reaction:

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

sojaseth: “Then you will be posting for us to help for Surgery, hold your brand well be you loose it.”

triple.racks4l: “Isn't this the dude saying we should help someone with surgery?? Lmao.”

efyah_serwaah6: “But Zion??? And u be posting ppl that they need our help for surgery? That's not bad tho but it actually doesn't make sense comparing to this video? I guess u got your reasons.”

pretty_fat_mona: “Which 17, 000? 1,700 anaaa? U people figa say we be kiddies errrr mtchewwww”

kwakyewaa_afia: “3y3 asem ooo....he will be soliciting for funds to help pay medical bills for the sick and the needy, and be spending on those who already have...the world is not balanced.”

cutie_selase: “Hmmm. Help the needy.”

berniceadona: “And you are here posting to help someone to do surgery ong.”

kayanmata_queen_gh: “I don’t have a problem about how you spend your money o but you can spend 17,000 on shopping n you posted someone need just 3,000ghc for surgery you could have easily paid that money for the person without posting or??”

Source: Yen