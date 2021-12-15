Shatta Wale gave a heartfelt apology to the radio host for arriving late for his interview

The dancehall expressed remorse together with his bosom friend Medikal and went on his knees to apologize

Shatta Wale and Medikal's bond got tighter after the two were convicted for publication of false news and brandishing a gun on social media respectively.

Self-acclaimed King of Dancehall, Shatta Wale showed great remorse by going on knees to apologise earlier this morning arrived late for a scheduled interview together with his colleague musician Medikal.

The two good friends had the scheduled interviews on Hitz FM’s ‘Daybreak Hitz’ entertainment show hosted by Andy Dosty.

Shatta Wale was booked to be at the studio at 8 AM with his colleague Medikal but they both failed to get there on time.

Shatta Wale, Medikal.source:instagram/@shattawale

Source: Instagram

Andy Dosty expressed his displeasure about their late coming, stating that he had planned a good interview after they arrived almost 2hrs late at the studios exactly at 9:40 AM.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh posted by Hitz FM, Shatta Wale and Medikal jokingly asked they blame his lateness on Sadiq Abu, the man behind the 3Music brand because he was the one who made him sleep very late.

He was also quick to go on his knees to render an apology to Andy Dosty, his team of producers, and all his fans who had tuned in just to hear him speak.

This wouldn't be the first time Shatta Wale has made such a human gesture of going on his knees to express how sorry he is about his actions.

The Ayoo hitmaker, at the creative industry's meeting with the IGP, Dr Dampare, went on his knees in front of Kofi Boakye following an issue that caused his (Wale) phone to be seized.

Source: Yen.com.gh