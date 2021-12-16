Nana Aba Anamoah and Efia Odo are currently having wild Twitter beef following the controversies surrounding the Covid Vaccine

Top media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, and actress Efia Odo jabbed themselves following their different stance about the vaccine

Bridget Otoo who recently had a fall out with Nana Aba Anamoah stormed Efia Odo’s page to back her

TV personality Bridget Otoo has joined forces with Efia Odo who has questioned the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine to attack radio and TV impresario, Nana Aba Aba Anamoah, an opposer of their stance.

It all started when the actress Efia Odo voiced her anger about the government's decision to force COVID 19 vaccine on Ghanaians and travellers is not the best.

Efia Odo asserted that malaria has killed more people than COVID 19 but no one is being forced to take a jab for it.

Responding to Efia Odo’s rant, Nana Aba Anamoah advised her not to desensitise her followers on the need to take the vaccine if she has decided not to vaccinate.

Nana Aba Anamoah also went on to express shock over what she believes is ignorance spewed on Twitter. Efia Odo as she angrily called Nana Aba Anamoah a 'b*tch' in a tweet.

In a surprising turn of events, Bridget Otoo who recently had a fall out with Nana Aba Anamoah seems to have thrown her at Efia Odo after taking to her Twitter page to greet her.

This comes after Bridget Otoo recently blasted Nana Aba Anamoah to take her out of her Next TV Star reality show after their incident with Journalist Albert.

