A video of Fella Makafui acting as a village girl in the popular youth You Only Live Once (YOLO) has dropped online

She was traveling to the city and because of that decided to start speaking English before getting there

Fella refused to speak Twi with her neighbour, and when the nieghbour insisted on that she responded: "It doesn't anastand"

Fella Makafui has risen to become one of Ghana's sought-after actresses in recent times

A throwback video of Fella Makafui during her days as Serwaa in the You Only Live Once (YOLO) has surfaced on the internet.

She acted as a village girl who was travelling to the city and was so excited because of that.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Serwaa is seen packing her things into her back amid dancing to Rihanna’s Umbrella song which she could not even sing very well.

A collage of Fella Makafui now, and when she acted in YOLO. Photo credit @fellamakafui @ghgossip_hq/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A neighbour approached her and asked if she was ready to go. While the neighbour spoke Twi with her, Fella responded in English, a language she could not even speak well.

Thus, the neighbour asked if she could not speak Twi again to which she responded that she would not speak the local language.

Fella becomes famous after YOLO

Medikal's wife became a household name after she starred in YOLO, together with Jackie Appiah, Aaron Adatsi, Maame Serwaa Addo, Drogba, and a host of others.

She was Serwaa the bread seller in the series, who was disadvantaged after traveling to the city because she could not speak good English.

Today, Fella Makafui has made her name and is now a businesswoman and entrepreneur.

