Bobrisky has decided to open a can of worms containing how his former best friend Tonto Dikeh lives her life

The crossdresser revealed that the actress is not all that is portrayed on social media and she goes out of her way to rent cars just to show off her fake lifestyle

Bob also noted that Tonto fabricates lies against him and he is not one to be threatened with arrest because he has money

Popular crossdresser Bobrisky and his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh, are back at each other's throats and this time one is trying to outdo the other with leaking secrets.

It all started when Tonto Dikeh dropped a post about people living fake lives with rented money and Bobrisky decided that he owns the shade.

Bobrisky shares secrets about Tonto Dikeh

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky fires back

The crossdresser started with correcting the fact that Tonto owes him more than the N2m she claims because he has all the details.

He continued by saying that he will not be intimidated by talks of arrest because he has money more than the actress and he is not a local fool.

According to Bob, this recent fight is not the first time Tonto will fabricate lies against him. He said that for someone who talked about fake Rolex, the one she wears is fake as well.

See the post below:

Bobrisky says Tonto's Rolex is fake

Source: Instagram

The crossdresser also shared a screenshot of a time in 2019 when his ex-bestie gushed over him and thanked him profusely for all he had done for her.

"I dey cover your name before now enjoy the view. I was d best then but when I stopped giving you my money I’m now a bad person."

See post below:

When Bobrisky and Tonto's friendhip blossomed

Source: Instagram

In another post sighted online, Bobrisky revealed how the actress rents cars and takes photos of an entire office building just to impress people online.

He also touched on the time Tonto was evicted from her former estate before she moved into another place he tagged a garage.

The crossdresser also said that despite the fact that Tonto motivates girls online, she moved into a man's house and the Bentley she parades is a 2006 model.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

realestherikeh:

"The watch is fake buh she borrowed it to you."

_wf_joyce:

"You sha wear the Rolex abi you no wear am."

hituhnuchic:

"That was two years ago...move in she is over you."

dunnyola_oo7:

"So, is there anything wrong in appreciating your friend? Abegggg."

__oyebisi.xx:

"You just love disgracing yourself. What’s all this for?"

shida_cakes:

"But tonto no write bobrisky name na, abi na me no understand ni?"

oluchienehlucy:

"Who we go believe now?"

Tonto puts her flawless skin on display, fans react

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, recently to social media to brag about the fact that her body is not a product of any surgical procedure.

The mum of one took to Instagram with photos of herself in a two-piece which generously showed off her flawless skin and body.

While some of Tonto's fans gushed over her, some other people could not help but point out inadequacies in the photos.

