Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo the Zaraman, has had his sixth child with his new baby mama

He shared photos of the baby girl and her name as Abenaa, while sitting with two of his other children

Osebo had five children, one of them is Nana Aba Anamoah's son, Papa Kow, who should be in his early twenties by now

Fashion icon and social media model, Osebo the Zaraman, has welcomed his 6th child with his newest baby mama.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Osebo announced with joy the birth of the little one and said he was happy to have welcomed her to the family.

He gave the name of the baby girl as Abenaa, an Akan name given to girls who are born on a Tuesday.

Osebo added that his other children, Abenaa’s older siblings are happy to have her as well, indicating the cordiality between his children even though they are of different mothers.

Abenaa adds up to become Osebo’s sixth child. He has constantly referred to himself as a man of five children, including Nana Aba Anamoah’s son, Papa Kow.

Fans react to Osebo’s photos.

Many people appear to be excited over Osebo’s announcement and photos and have reacted to them.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

nharnarhyharbugatti: “May dis child brings favor Nd blessings upon ur entire family.

lizzyaddai: “Wooow That’s Awesome. May God Bless you.”

globaladusafowah: “Thank u agya, Abena, big aunty safowa is here, I will prepare yoghurt and soap for u… DNT worry… Welc to this great man… u will enjoy.”

beckybel_brown: “Aww God bless u soo much.”

jonesamoaburuku: “Osebo the almighty God keep blessing you forever Amen.”

gifty.debrah: “You had another baby, wow congratulations bruv.”

Nana Aba Anamoah speaks about son

Meanwhile, Nana Aba Anamoah spoke about her son, Papa Kow, in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh.

She spoke with Nana Ama Mcbrown on her United Showbiz programme, where she was being asked about motherhood.

According to Anamoah, she is a happy mother now seeing how far her son has come.

