A throwback video of Tik Tok star Asantewaa has popped up and it is fast trending on social media

The video shows Asantewaa's days as a nursing student before she became famous through the video-sharing app

The social media influencer was eating porridge while sitting in a classroom with others believed to be her classmates

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Tik Tok sensation Asantewaa, known in private life as Martina Dwamena, has been one of the revelations for 2021.

Asantewaa who is a nurse has entertained many Ghanaians with her interesting videos on the Chinese-owned platform.

With over one million followers, Asantewaa stands as one of the biggest Tik Tokers in Ghana right now.

Photo source: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Just like all entertainers, Asantewaa did not just bump into the limelight by luck but through hardwork.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Asantewaa's throwback video shows her beginnings

A video has popped up showing the days of Asantewaa before she became famous through social media.

In the video sighted on Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa, the actress and social media influencer is seen wearing her uniform as nursing student.

Asantewaa is seen gulping down porridge from a rubber while she sat in what looks like a classroom.

After she became aware that she was being recorded, Asantewaa signaled the one taking the video to go away. She even picked an empty bottle to cover her face.

Source: YEN.com.gh